Dolphins vs. Bengals: How to watch Week 4 Thursday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Dolphins have been one of the surprise teams of the NFL season as they started off with a 3-0 record after victories over the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Miami was outgained 497-212 in Sunday’s 21-19 win against Buffalo, but Tua Tagovailoa is off to a hot start, completing 71.3% of passes for 925 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bengals picked up their first win of the season last weekend in a 27-12 victory over the New York Jets. Joe Mixon did not find much success on the ground, rushing for 24 yards on 12 carries, but Joe Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns in the passing game. Defensively, the Bengals forced four turnovers in the victory.

Cincinnati is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, making Miami a +155 underdog. The over/under is set at 47.

Dolphins vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.