Start time, how to watch Dolphins vs. Bengals in NFL Week 4

The Miami Dolphins (3-0) travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (1-2) on Thursday to kick off Week 4. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Payor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Amazon Prime Video will be streaming broadcasting this week’s matchup.

After three weeks of the NFL season, the Dolphins are probably the biggest surprise. They are currently 3-0 after beating good teams like the Ravens and Bills. Tua Tagovailoa has been great as he’s thrown for 925 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. The defense has played good as well as they allowed just 19 points to a high powered Buffalo Bills offense.

The Bengals have been the biggest disappointment in the NFL. After falling just short of the Super Bowl last season, they started this season off 1-2 with upset losses to the Cowboys and Steelers. Through three games, Joe Burrow has been sacked 15 times which was a point of emphasis this offseason when they signed La’el Collins. This Thursday will be a big test for them.

Dolphins vs. Bengals: TV Info

Game date: Thursday, September 29

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Amazon Prime

Broadcast map

The Bengals are set as 3.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -180 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dolphins sit at +155, while the total score is set at 46.5.