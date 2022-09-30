Who should you start in place of Michael Thomas in Week 4?

The New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in Week 4. WR Michael Thomas has already been ruled out by head coach Dennis Allen due to a foot injury. So the Saints won’t have their top wideout and it’s also unlikely QB Jameis Winston plays in London. Let’s look at some options to replace MT on the Saints and using the waiver wire.

Internal on the Saints

The most logical and easy player to scoop up is Jarvis Landry, who should be available in over 50% of fantasy football leagues depending on where you play. He’s gotten 19 targets over three games and would be in line for more snaps with Thomas sidelined. Chris Olave is going to be too heavily rostered, especially after this Thomas news. Tre’Quan Smith may be easier to find in deeper leagues. Though his value was boosted by Winston, not having Andy Dalton at QB. Smith is also questionable, but did have four catches for over 100 yards against the Panthers last week.

Waiver wire options

Mack Hollins, Noah Brown, Michael Gallup and Josh Reynolds are a few names at WR you can find on most waiver wires. Gallup has a lot of upside coming back from injury but Dak Prescott is still out. Hollins has been a favorite target of Raiders QB Derek Carr through three games. He’s got a tough matchup vs. the Broncos, however. Reynolds could be the Lions’ No. 1 receiver if Amon-Ra St. Brown is sidelined. Reynolds has posted at least 12.8 fantasy points in back-to-back games as well.