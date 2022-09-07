Bills and TE Dawson Knox agree to 4-year extension

The Buffalo Bills have come to terms with starting tight end Dawson Knox on a contract extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension will put him in the Top 5 tight ends in terms of salary and keep him in Buffalo until 2026.

Knox had a breakout 2022 with nine receiving touchdowns, while adding a huge game against the Patriots in the playoffs where he scored twice. Knox is an important red zone target for Josh Allen, as he ranked fourth in RZ targets for tight ends last season.

The Bills receiving pecking order looks to be Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and then likely a fight for that third spot between Isaiah McKenzie and Knox. We can’t expect huge yardage numbers from Knox for fantasy football, but with the Bills offense and Allen at the helm, he will continue to see plenty of juicy targets near the end zone.