Bills vs. Rams: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 action on Thursday, September 8. The game is set to kick at 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as Matthew Stafford and the Rams begin their title defense this season. The game will be shown on NBC.

The Bills finished 11-6 last season, topping the AFC East for the second year in a row. They made it to the playoffs but ended up losing in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round game. Josh Allen will once again lead the offense as the starting QB, but they also added veteran Case Keenum to back him up as the Bills look to make a deeper playoff run this time around.

The Rams are coming into this season at an all-time high, with Matthew Stafford leading LA to their second-ever Super Bowl championship last season. WR Cooper Kupp also took home the Offensive Player of the Year honors as he was objectively the best receiver in the league last season, amassing 1,947 yards off of 145 receptions, averaging 114.5 yards per game and scoring 16 touchdowns. He shattered all of his previous personal records and finished over 300 total yards higher than Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, who had the second-highest yardage total in the league.

Bills vs. Rams: TV Info

Game date: Thursday, September 8

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

The Bills are set as 2.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -135 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rams sit at +115, while the total score is set at 52.5.