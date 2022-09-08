Bills vs. Rams: How to watch Week 1 Thursday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s season opener on Thursday, Sept. 8 between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Bills are coming off an 11-6 season and have won back-to-back divisional titles in the AFC East. They defeated the New England Patriots in the 2022 Wild Card round but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. They have a huge statement game to open up the season as Josh Allen looks to lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.

Speaking of Super Bowls, the Rams are coming fresh off a win at Super Bowl 56. They will notably be without Von Miller, Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. from their championship season a year ago. Quarterback Matthew Stafford dealt with an elbow injury in the preseason that baffled trainers, and this will be his first chance to prove there is nothing to worry about. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year and is looking to show that it wasn’t a fluke.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are the 2.5-point favorite despite the home team usually getting an added boost. The point total is set at 52, which is the third highest among the NFL’s opening slate of games.

Bills vs. Rams

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Bills -145, Rams +125

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.