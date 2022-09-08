Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 1?

The Buffalo Bills will face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California in the first Thursday Night Football game of the season. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 8 after the Rams unveil their Super Bowl LVI banner in their home stadium.

This primetime matchup is about as good of a game as you could hope for to kick off the 2022 NFL season. The Bills just missed a trip to the AFC Championship in a tough OT loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s playoffs. Returning a majority of their 2021 No. 1 defense, the Bills are currently the top pick on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl as we head into the season at +550.

The Rams have RB Cam Akers at full health again, and while Odell Beckham, Jr. won’t be making plays for LA, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II will be major threats for the Bills secondary. Matt Stafford won’t be able to make the plays with his legs the same way that Josh Allen can, but this should be an exciting showdown between two of the league’s elite quarterbacks.

The Bills are favored by just two points at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under of 51.5. Buffalo’s moneyline is set at -130, and LA is at +110.