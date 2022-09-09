What it means for 2023 that Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to reach contract agreement

The Baltimore Ravens have failed to reach a contract extension agreement with quarterback Lamar Jackson, meaning he will play the 2022 NFL season under his fifth-year option. The Ravens can use the franchise tag on the quarterback for next season but those choices can get pricey quickly and will only further irritate Jackson when it comes to eventually securing a long-term deal.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will make $23.016 million on his fifth-year option. After the season, the Ravens could ...



• Put the non-exclusive tag on him (that # would $29.7M right now).



• Put the exclusive tag on him (that # would be $45.5M right now).



• Sign him long-term. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 9, 2022

A non-exclusive tag would allow Jackson to negotiate with other teams. The Ravens would then be able to match an offer sheet or secure two first-round picks for letting Jackson walk to a new franchise. The exclusive tag is $45.5 million, which the Ravens would certainly be hesitant to pay if they’re balking on a long-term extension right now.

This is similar to a situation the Ravens had with Joe Flacco. The quarterback went into a contract year betting on himself, and had the postseason of a lifetime en route to a Super Bowl title. The Ravens had to give Flacco a big deal they likely wouldn’t have had to offer earlier in the process, and it hampered how they could build the rest of the roster. Let’s see if Jackson delivers something similar in 2022.