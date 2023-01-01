Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 17?

The nightcap for the NFL’s Week 17 Sunday slate will feature a rivalry matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North foes face off on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 1 on NBC. This week’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium will mark the second game between these two this season, with the Ravens winning 16-14 back in Week 14.

Pittsburgh (7-8) is not mathematically eliminated from the postseason just yet, though their odds are as slim as can be heading into Sunday night. After a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter against the Raiders on Christmas Eve, the Steelers' playoff odds ballooned to just three percent. A win over the Ravens would split the season series and be a step towards finishing above .500. In more than 15 seasons in the NFL, Mike Tomlin has never finished a year with a record below .500.

Baltimore (10-5) has already clinched a spot in the postseason and currently sits as the fifth seed in the AFC, which would be the highest wild-card spot. The Ravens have punched their ticket to the playoffs all while playing in the absence of Lamar Jackson, who is set to miss his fourth-straight game in Week 17. Jackson is dealing with a knee injury, and in his absence, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his fourth straight start of the season.

The Ravens are set as 2.5-point favorites at home, priced at -140 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers sit at +120, with the total score set at 35.