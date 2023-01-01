Complete Sunday schedule for Week 17 of 2022 NFL season

The 2022-23 Week 17 NFL schedule will ring in the New Year with enormous playoff implications, and intriguing matchups across the board. The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans will kick things off on Thursday Night Football, while the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals prepare for a primetime shootout on Monday night.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

1:00 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Colts vs. Giants

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Eagles vs. Saints

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Falcons vs. Cardinals

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Lions vs. Bears

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Browns vs. Commanders

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Texans

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Raiders

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jets vs. Seahawks

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Packers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Rams vs. Chargers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Ravens

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+