Complete Sunday schedule for Week 17 of 2022 NFL season

The 2022-23 Week 17 NFL schedule will ring in the New Year with enormous playoff implications, and intriguing matchups across the board. The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans will kick things off on Thursday Night Football, while the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals prepare for a primetime shootout on Monday night.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
1:00 p.m. ET
Chiefs vs. Broncos
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Patriots vs. Dolphins
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Colts vs. Giants
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Eagles vs. Saints
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Falcons vs. Cardinals
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Lions vs. Bears
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Browns vs. Commanders
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Jaguars vs. Texans
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
4:05 p.m. ET
49ers vs. Raiders
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Jets vs. Seahawks
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
4:25 p.m. ET
Vikings vs. Packers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Rams vs. Chargers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+