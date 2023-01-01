Full list of Week 17 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL kicks off 2023 with a busy Sunday schedule featuring a host of playoff implications. It’s entirely possible Sunday wraps with 13 of the 14 playoff positions settled, a No. 1 seed in place, and Monday providing a chance for the other No. 1 seed to lock in their position.

The 1 p.m. window features nine games, and seven have immediate playoff implications. The Eagles can lock down the NFC’s No. 1 seed while the Chiefs can either keep heat on the Bills for the No. 1 seed, or put Buffalo in a position to clinch it on Monday Night Football.

The 4 p.m. window will see desperation in Jets-Seahawks, and then the Vikings (at the Packers) and 49ers (at the Raiders) looking to keep heat on the Eagles if Philly loses.

The day wraps with Steelers-Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh will know if they still have a playoff shot, as they can be eliminated by the Dolphins win earlier in the day. Baltimore will be looking to keep the heat on Cincinnati in the AFC North.

1:00 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Colts vs. Giants

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Eagles vs. Saints

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Falcons vs. Cardinals

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn, Megan Olivi (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Lions vs. Bears

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Browns vs. Commanders

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Texans

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Raiders

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jets vs. Seahawks

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Packers

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Rams vs. Chargers

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Ravens

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+