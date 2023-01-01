 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of Week 17 NFL announcers on Sunday

We run down who is calling which games on Sunday of Week 17.

By David Fucillo

The NFL kicks off 2023 with a busy Sunday schedule featuring a host of playoff implications. It’s entirely possible Sunday wraps with 13 of the 14 playoff positions settled, a No. 1 seed in place, and Monday providing a chance for the other No. 1 seed to lock in their position.

The 1 p.m. window features nine games, and seven have immediate playoff implications. The Eagles can lock down the NFC’s No. 1 seed while the Chiefs can either keep heat on the Bills for the No. 1 seed, or put Buffalo in a position to clinch it on Monday Night Football.

The 4 p.m. window will see desperation in Jets-Seahawks, and then the Vikings (at the Packers) and 49ers (at the Raiders) looking to keep heat on the Eagles if Philly loses.

The day wraps with Steelers-Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh will know if they still have a playoff shot, as they can be eliminated by the Dolphins win earlier in the day. Baltimore will be looking to keep the heat on Cincinnati in the AFC North.

1:00 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Broncos
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Patriots vs. Dolphins
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Colts vs. Giants
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Eagles vs. Saints
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Falcons vs. Cardinals
Announcers: Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn, Megan Olivi (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Lions vs. Bears
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Browns vs. Commanders
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Texans
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Raiders
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jets vs. Seahawks
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Packers
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Rams vs. Chargers
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Ravens
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

