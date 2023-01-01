Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 17

The NFL regular season is coming to a close and with the new year upon us, the playoff race is getting intense. 10 of 14 playoff tickets have been punched, but almost every seed possibility remained up for grabs heading into Week 17.
Division titles can be clinched this week, but we know for certain that the AFC South won’t be determined yet. The Jaguars and Titans face off in Week 18 with the division title on the line regardless of what happened in Week 17. On the other hand, the Bengals could be in position to clinch the AFC North on Monday Night Football if the Ravens lose on Sunday Night Football.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 17 weeks of football. We’ll update as the rest of the schedule wraps and we move toward Week 18.
AFC East
The Patriots beat the Dolphins to move into second place in the division and take over the final wild card berth.
- Buffalo Bills, 12-3 — clinched division title
- New England Patriots, 8-8
- Miami Dolphins, 8-8
- New York Jets, 7-8
AFC North
The Browns opened the week for the division with a road win against the Commanders.
- Cincinnati Bengals, 11-4 — clinched playoff berth
- Baltimore Ravens, 10-5 — clinched playoff berth
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-8
- Cleveland Browns, 7-9 — eliminated
AFC South
The Titans opened the week losing to the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The Colts lost to the Giants in ugly fashion. The Jaguars beat the Texans in decisive fashion.
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 8-8
- Tennessee Titans, 7-9
- Indianapolis Colts, 4-11-1 — eliminated
- Houston Texans, 2-13-1 — eliminated
AFC West
The Chiefs beat the Broncos to keep the heat on the Bills for the No. 1 seed.
- Kansas City Chiefs, 13-3 — clinched division title
- Los Angeles Chargers, 9-6 — clinched playoff berth
- Las Vegas Raiders, 6-9
- Denver Broncos, 4-12 — eliminated
NFC East
The Cowboys opened the week with a win over the Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles lost to the Saints, leaving the division still up for grabs. The Giants clinched a playoff berth with a big win over the Colts.
- Philadelphia Eagles, 13-3 — clinched playoff berth
- Dallas Cowboys, 12-4 — clinched playoff berth
- New York Giants, 9-6-1 — clinched playoff berth
- Washington Commanders, 7-8-1
NFC North
- Minnesota Vikings, 12-3 — clinched division title
- Detroit Lions, 7-8
- Green Bay Packers, 7-8
- Chicago Bears, 3-12 — eliminated
NFC South
The Saints went into Philadelphia and stunned the Eagles to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Bucs clinched the division title with a win over the Panthers.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-8 — clinched division title
- New Orleans Saints, 7-9
- Carolina Panthers, 6-10 — eliminated
- Atlanta Falcons, 5-10 — eliminated
NFC West
The Cardinals lost to the Falcons.
- San Francisco 49ers, 11-4 — clinched division title
- Seattle Seahawks, 7-8
- Los Angeles Rams, 5-10 — eliminated
- Arizona Cardinals, 4-12 — eliminated