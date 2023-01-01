Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 17

The NFL regular season is coming to a close and with the new year upon us, the playoff race is getting intense. 10 of 14 playoff tickets have been punched, but almost every seed possibility remained up for grabs heading into Week 17.

Division titles can be clinched this week, but we know for certain that the AFC South won’t be determined yet. The Jaguars and Titans face off in Week 18 with the division title on the line regardless of what happened in Week 17. On the other hand, the Bengals could be in position to clinch the AFC North on Monday Night Football if the Ravens lose on Sunday Night Football.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 17 weeks of football. We’ll update as the rest of the schedule wraps and we move toward Week 18.

AFC East

The Patriots beat the Dolphins to move into second place in the division and take over the final wild card berth.

AFC North

The Browns opened the week for the division with a road win against the Commanders.

AFC South

The Titans opened the week losing to the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The Colts lost to the Giants in ugly fashion. The Jaguars beat the Texans in decisive fashion.

AFC West

The Chiefs beat the Broncos to keep the heat on the Bills for the No. 1 seed.

NFC East

The Cowboys opened the week with a win over the Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles lost to the Saints, leaving the division still up for grabs. The Giants clinched a playoff berth with a big win over the Colts.

NFC North

NFC South

The Saints went into Philadelphia and stunned the Eagles to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Bucs clinched the division title with a win over the Panthers.

NFC West

The Cardinals lost to the Falcons.