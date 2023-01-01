How to watch Rams vs. Chargers in Week 17 via live stream

CBS will be broadcasting this week’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

It has been a disappointing year for the Rams. Matthew Stafford had some struggles when he played, but missed a good portion of the season with injuries. Both Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson went down in the second half of the season. There were high expectations for the duo, but Robinson didn't have much success in his first year. The defense has struggled and Aaron Donald has been hurt as well. They need to get out of this season with no big injuries and shift their focus to next season.

The Chargers have started to come around the past few weeks. Having Mike Williams and Keenan Allen is crucial for this passing offense. They have won three straight and clinched their playoff birth in their Monday Night Football win against the Indianapolis Colts. The offense can compete in the playoffs, but they will need their defense to step up if they want a chance at winning anything.

Rams vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

Moneyline odds: Chargers -260, Rams +220

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.