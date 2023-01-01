How to watch Vikings vs. Packers via live stream in Week 17

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

It has been a great season for the Vikings, but is hard to tell if they’re truly Super Bowl contenders. They have the best wide receiver in the NFL in Justin Jefferson, but their defense has had major struggles. Kirk Cousins has been decent for the most part. If their defense can play better, they have a chance to make a run in the playoffs.

The Packers have had their struggles, but have played much better as of late. They still have a chance at making the playoffs, but they need a win this week. Aaron Rodgers has struggled this season with a stable of unproven WRs. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have emerged as reliable targets throughout the season. The Packers’ defense has had major struggles and hasn’t been able to stop the run. It will be interesting to see how the next two weeks fair for Green Bay.

Vikings vs. Packers live stream

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.