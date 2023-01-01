How to watch Colts vs. Giants via live stream in Week 17

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Colts have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. This year should be the end of their veteran quarterback replacement era. They have done it the past three seasons, but they will have a chance to get one of the top guys in this years draft. Getting a guy like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud could make this offense unstoppable in a few years.

It has been an impressive season for the Giants. They have a great shot at making the playoffs and would clinch with a win in this one. This should be a handily win for them as the Colts just haven't been good. Expect them to feed Saquon Barkley and for him to have a big day. Brian Daboll’s defense has also played stellar for the most part. It will be interesting to see them in the playoffs this year.

Colts vs. Giants live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.