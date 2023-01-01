How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots via live stream in Week 17

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.

Things have gone downhill for the Dolphins over the past few weeks. They’ve lost four straight games and need a win the week to stay in the playoffs. Tua Tagovailoa reportedly had concussion like symptoms following the game against the Green Bay Packers. If he does have a concussion, he should be done for the season. It will be interesting to see if Teddy Bridgewater can get this team into the playoffs.

It’s been an up and down season for the Patriots. They haven't played great, but still have a real chance at making the playoffs. Their defense has played great, while their offense has been stagnant. With a win against the Dolphins this week, they would be the final seed in the playoffs. If Mac Jones and the offense can score a few touchdowns, they should be able to win this game.

Dolphins vs. Patriots live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.