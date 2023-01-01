How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs via live stream in Week 17

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and the game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are still battling for a chance at the number one overall seed in the NFL Playoffs and have won eight of their last nine games. Patrick Mahomes has been, well, wonderful this season. He’s thrown for nearly 5,000 yards, 37 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. He’s also run for four more scores.

Denver has been an absolute mess this season. They’ve been eliminated from playoff contention already after pulling off what many thought was the trade of the offseason by getting Russell Wilson. It’s backfired, though. Wilson has been quite bad, throwing for just 3,000 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine picks this season. They’ve lost six of their last seven heading into this game too, including a 34-28 loss to this Chiefs team in Week 14.

Broncos vs. Chiefs live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.