How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans via live stream in Week 17

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. from NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Jags have stormed back and lead the AFC South with two games to go. Jacksonville has a 55% chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times playoff simulator. They’ve won four of their last five contests overall and have a weak schedule to wrap up the final two weeks of the season, facing the Titans to wrap up the regular season next week. Trevor Lawrence has shown a ton of growth in Year 2 of his NFL career, throwing for 24 touchdowns, nearly 4,000 yards and just seven interceptions.

Houston is limping to the finish line having already been eliminated from playoff contention long ago. They got a win last week, just their second of the season, against the Titans, but lost nine straight before that. No running back has scored more than four touchdowns, with Dameon Pierce leading the way with four scores and 939 yards.

Jaguars vs. Texans live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.