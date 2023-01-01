How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens via live stream in Week 17

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens have already locked up a playoff berth thanks to the play of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who stepped in with Lamar Jackson dealing with an injury. It’s still not clear if Jackson will be good to go this week, so we may see Huntley on the field again for Week 17. He’s 2-1 in three games he’s started this season and has tossed one TD and two picks. He’s ran for another score as well.

The Steelers aren’t eliminated from playoff contention yet, but they’re on their last legs despite winning four of their last five.s Kenny Pickett is 5-5 through the 10 games he’s started this season for Pittsburgh. He’s working through some struggles though, with five TDs and nine picks through his rookie campaign.

Steelers vs. Ravens live stream

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with NBC. However, it will require a cable login with access to NBC. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.