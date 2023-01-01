How to watch Cardinals vs. Falcons via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Falcons have lost four straight heading into this matchup, including last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. This streak has eliminated them from playoff contention, so they’re just playing for pride at this point. Rookie QB Desmond Ridder has taken over under center full-time now. He’s 0-2 as a starter and has yet to throw a touchdown or an interception. He’s only thrown for 315 yards on 59 pass attempts.

The Cards have also been eliminated from playoff contention and this could be one of the final games NFL fans see with Kliff Kingsbury at the helm in Arizona. They’ve lost five in a row and seven of their last eight overall games. Franchise QB Kyler Murray tore his ACL and is out for the remainder of the season. Running back James Connor might have to shoulder the load on offense. He’s racked up 703 yards and seven TDs on the ground this season. He’s also added another TD as a pass-catcher.

Cardinals vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.