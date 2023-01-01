How to watch Bears vs. Lions via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

Chicago is reeling right now, having lost eight in a row, and are just hoping to wrap up the season with some momentum. They’ve won just three games all season, but Justin Fields has shown a lot of promise at QB despite the horrendous record. He’s tossed 16 touchdowns and ran for eight more while only throwing 10 picks.

The Lions got a big hit to their playoff chances in a big upset loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve. Still, they’ve won six of their last eight games and come into this with a 23% chance to make the postseason, according to the New York Times playoff simulator. Jared Goff has been very efficient this season, throwing for 26 scores and just seven interceptions.

Bears vs. Lions live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.