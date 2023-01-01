How to watch Saints vs. Eagles via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

It has been a rough year for the Saints. After a few veteran signings in the offseason, some had high hopes for them. Dennis Allen has struggled as head coach and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was fired after just one season. Andy Dalton has had this offense stagnant, and I think it’s time that Jameis Winston gets the starting quarterback job again.

The Eagles have been the complete opposite from the Saints. Jalen Hurts and this offense have been the most explosive offense to this point. Adding A.J. Brown turned this offense into a juggernaut. Hurts is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, but he will certainly be back for the playoffs. With Gardner Minshew starting, I would expect the Eagles to win this one.

Saints vs. Eagles live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.