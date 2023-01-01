How to watch Panthers vs. Bucs via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Since firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers have looked like a good football team. Shockingly, if they win out, they will be in the playoffs. The big game is this week as they take on the Bucs who are the favorites to win the division. Sam Darnold has played good as of late which is crucial for them. There was some hope that they would be able to get C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young in the draft, but with their recent success, they won't have that high of a pick.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Bucs. The passing offense has not been as dominant as previous year. Mike Evans has had a down season, and part of the reason has been Tom Brady’s struggles. Their defense has had some struggles as well. Injuries have played a big role in that. They still have a good chance at making the playoffs, but they need the win this week.

Panthers vs. Bucs live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.