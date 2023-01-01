How to watch 49ers vs. Raiders via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Kick off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 49ers have played like one of the best teams in the NFL all season long. They have had two starting quarterbacks go down and are still having success with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft in Brock Purdy. They have the best defense in the NFL and are my favorite to win the Super Bowl. The front office did a great job building this team. It's the easiest system for a quarterback to play.

It has been a disappointing season for the Raiders Many thought they could win the AFC West heading into the season, but they’re not even going to make the playoffs. Derek Carr has had struggles and that has hurt Davante Adams performance. Josh Jacobs has had a career year and will make a ton of money this offseason. I think the Raiders should move on from Josh McDaniels this offseason, but the front office has voiced their support for him.

49ers vs. Raiders live stream

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.