How to watch Browns vs. Commanders via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from FedExField in Landover, MD.

The Browns haven't played well all season. People thought when Deshaun Watson took over as the starter, things would change. But the offense has still had their struggles. The hope will be that he improves next season, but he hasn’t looked good in Cleveland to this point. Their passing defense has been decent, while their run defense is one of the worst in the NFL.

Heading into Sunday, the Commanders hold the final spot in the playoffs. They need this win against the Browns. While Taylor Heinicke had some success to a point this season, he’s struggled as of late. Carson Wentz will take over as the starter again for this week. They just got Chase Young back which should continue to help their defense which has played well this year.

Browns vs. Commanders live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.