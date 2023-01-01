How to watch Jets vs. Seahawks via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. Kick off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle.

It has been an up and downs season for the Jets. They have a shot at making the playoffs which is great, but bad quarterback play has hurt them. Zach Wilson was a bust and they are reportedly going to get rid of him this offseason. Mike White should be back this week, which will make this offense better. Their defense has been good all year and will flourish with a good offense.

It was a great start to the season for the Seahawks, but they have slowly cooled down. They are in the playoff picture still, but they’ll need some help to get in. Geno Smith has had some struggles recently, but it was still an impressive season for them to this point. IF they do right and select a quarterback in this years draft, they have a good future set up.

Jets vs. Seahawks live stream

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.