Fantasy, betting impact of weather forecast for Dolphins-Patriots in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins will fly north to take on the New England Patriots in Week 17. Both of these teams have postseason hopes and need a big divisional win with only one more game to go. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 17

Forecast via AccuWeather

The weather description for the day reads “a touch of rain in the morning.” There is a 55% chance of rain with a high of 57 and a low of 38. The wind will be sitting at 13 mph but is expected to gust up to 30 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

The projected weather forecast won’t affect much other than the upside of both teams’ kickers. Jason Sanders has been a popular kicker streaming option this season due to how high-powered the Dolphins’ offense is. Sanders is a fairly accurate kicker, but the wind gusts are worrisome. If you were banking on Sanders or Patriots’ kicker Nick Folk, I’d see if there are better options on the waiver wire.