Fantasy, betting impact of weather forecast for Broncos-Chiefs in Week 17

The Denver Broncos will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. This AFC West divisional game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will air on CBS. The Broncos will be playing their first game without former Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, while the Chiefs are hoping to move into the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Broncos-Chiefs in Week 17

Forecast via AccuWeather

The high for Sunday’s game is 52, while the low is 36 at night. The weather description reads “mostly cloudy and mild.” There is only a 4% chance of rain, so this game should stay dry. The wind will be sitting at 7 mph, with gusts only expected to get up to 16 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

With the lack of precipitation and the wind staying below the 20mph threshold, the weather shouldn't affect any aspects of this game. No need to lower expectations for anyone in fantasy football or for any bets based on the weather forecast.