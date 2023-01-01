Fantasy, betting impact of weather forecast for Colts-Giants in Week 17

The New York Giants will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 of the regular season. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 5.5 point favorites with an over/under of 38 total points.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Colts-Giants in Week 17

Forecast

The forecast calls for temps around 52 degrees with partly cloudy skies and no precipitation. There will be a mild wind of about 8-9 miles per hour. Overall, there’s nothing in the forecast that should impact player performance.

Fantasy/betting implications

This is shaping up to be a good day for football, especially for a January game in the Northeast. There are no fantasy downgrades or betting implications based on weather in this game.