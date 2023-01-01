Fantasy, betting impact of weather forecast for Saints-Eagles in Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 6.5 points with the over/under resting at 42 total points.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Saints-Eagles in Week 17

Forecast

The forecast in Philadelphia calls for partly cloudy skies with temps around 50-52 degrees. No precipitation is expected, and there will be a moderate wind of 8 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

This is shaping up to be pretty good football weather for January, so no adjustments need to be made for fantasy and/or betting purposes.