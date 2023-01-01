Fantasy, betting impact of weather forecast for Browns-Commanders in Week 17

The Washington Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 of the NFL season. Kickoff from FedExField in Landover, MD is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are favored by 2.5 points with the over/under resting at 40 total points.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Browns vs. Commanders in Week 17

Forecast

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with temps around 53-54 degrees. No precipitation is expected, and the wind is expected to be around 8 miles per hour.

Fantasy/betting implications

All things considered, this is good weather for the first Sunday in January. There are no fantasy or betting implications due to the weather for this game.