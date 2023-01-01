Fantasy, betting impact of weather forecast for Jets-Seahawks in Week 17

The New York Jets will head west to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. This non-conference matchup sees both teams needing a win to stay in their respective conference playoff pictures. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Jets vs. Seahawks in Week 17

Forecast via AccuWeather

The weather description for Sunday’s game is simply “cloudy.” The high for the day is 45, with a low of 32. Wind isn’t expected to be a factor, as it is supposed to be steady at 5 mph and only just up to 7 mph. There is a 20% chance of rain that will drop down to 17% as the day continues.

Fantasy/betting implications

The projected weather report shouldn’t affect any fantasy decisions or have any betting implications.