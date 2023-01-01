Fantasy, betting impact of weather forecast for Vikings-Packers in Week 17

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 of the NFL season. This NFC North divisional matchup is important for both teams as the Vikings still have a shot at earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC bracket, while the Packers need a win to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Vikings vs. Packers in Week 17

Forecast via AccuWeather

The high for Sunday is 38, with a low of 24. The wind will be blowing at 9 mph but will gust only up to 14 mph. As the game continues, the gusts will actually slow to 10 mph. There is an 8% chance of rain during the day, and that will drop to 5% in the afternoon. The weather description reads “periods of clouds and sun.”

Fantasy/betting implications

It’s going to be cold at Lambeau, but it will at least be dry. With no precipitation expected and no real wind concerns, the weather shouldn't affect your fantasy football lineups or the bets you want to place.