Who is announcing Sunday Night Football in Week 17 between the Steelers and Ravens?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road to face the Baltimore Ravens at MT&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 1 with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the field.

Pittsburgh (7-8) is fighting for its playoff lives heading into this AFC North showdown. The team has surprisingly won four of its last five heading into this matchup and last toppled the Raiders in a 13-10 victory on Christmas Eve.

Baltimore (10-5) is has already clinched a spot in the playoffs and could keep itself alive in the AFC North division title race with a win here. Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury, opening the door for backup Tyler Huntley to once again get the start.

Baltimore enters the game as a slight 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 35.5.