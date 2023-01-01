Giants want to bring back both Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones for 2023

The New York Giants will look at re-signing both RB Saquon Barkley and QB Daniel Jones in free agency, per NFL Network’s Ina Rapoport. The Giants were unable to come to terms with the players ahead of the 2022 regular season, and contract talks have since stalled as they focus on making the postseason.

Barkley headlines the free agency class and will be an interesting case. Free agency deals have gotten longer and more expensive in recent years. There is a question developing of “should you pay running backs?” Meaning, if you look at how quickly their careers decline, does it make sense to pay running backs a large sum of money on a long-term deal? We have already seen Barkley struggle during his career, but a resurgent 2022 campaign could help make his case. He heads into Week 17, having played in all 15 games so far with 283 carries for 1,254 yards with nine touchdowns. Barkley has added 55 receptions on 72 targets for 343 more yards.

It is surprising that they have said they want Jones back since the team seemed to be out on him as the season began. He has looked fine, but he hasn’t played super well to warrant a sudden vote of confidence as a starter for the long-term future. Jones has played 66.5% of his passes this season for 3,028 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 109 attempts for 617 yards and five additional touchdowns. Again, he is certainly playing fine, but even if you pair a star wide receiver with Jones, I don’t know that it makes the Giants a division winner in 2023 and beyond, with the future of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys looking bright.