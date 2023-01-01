NFL announces Titans-Jaguars, Chiefs-Raiders for Saturday’s slate in Week 18

As we head into Week 18 of the NFL season, the schedule is beginning to come clear. The NFL likes to set up the final week of the season so the games are all as meaningful as possible, and the Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars game is the only game where the winner will be headed to the playoffs while the loser probably gets to head off to the Bahamas.

And so according to Mia O’Brien from Duval County, the Jaguars and Titans will play in the primetime slot Saturday and the Chiefs and Raiders will get the afternoon game.

The #Jaguars & #Titans will play for the AFC South crown Saturday night at 8:15 PM on ESPN, per source. https://t.co/2zFrNc1UaL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 2, 2023

The Jaguars and Titans are heading in opposite directions at the moment, as the Jaguars have won six of their last eight games and the Titans have lost their last six games in a row. How these teams are facing off for the AFC South title is a little hard to believe, but they’re here and it all comes down to this game.

There is a chance that if the Jaguars were to lose they’d be in a position to still make the playoffs. The Jaguars would need the Dolphins to lose to the Jets, the Patriots to lose to the Bills, and the Steelers lose to the Browns, which isn’t out of the question, to get in without winning on Saturday.

The early game pits the Chiefs and Raiders against each other. The Chiefs are still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed and with the Bills facing the Bengals on Monday night and a motivated Patriots team next week, there is a chance the Bills could lose one of those games and give the Chiefs a chance to grab that No. 1 spot.