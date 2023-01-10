Will Jonathan Gannon be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Jonathan Gannon has had the Philadelphia Eagles' defense looking stellar at points this season. However, they have had their up and downs. There is a great chance that Gannon lands multiple interviews through the process, but will he get hired?

Who is Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon?

Gannon has earned a ton of experience on different staffs through his coaching career. In the NFL, he spent three years as a defensive quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. After that, he spent four years as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

After his time in Minnesota, he was hired by the Indianapolis Colts as the defensive backs coach where he was on staff with current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. While Sirianni was the offensive coordinator, the Colts’ offense improved. When he landed the head coaching job in Philadelphia, Sirianni brought Gannon on as his defensive coordinator.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Gannon has turned this defense into a powerhouse for the Eagles. They struggle with consistency at times, but as a whole, they were one of the best in the NFC this season. If he can take over in a situation with some playmakers on the defense, like the Denver Broncos, he could turn that team around. The biggest thing will be who he brings o staff with him. He will need great minds on the offensive side of the ball that he can trust to run the offense.

While this might not be the year Gannon gets hired, he did interview multiple times with the Texans before they hired Lovie Smith last year. The Texans have also put in a request to interview him this year, too.

It will be interesting to see how many interviews he takes once the Eagles’ playoff run comes to an end. Gannon might need one more year to prove that he can sustain a great defense through the full campaign.

Which teams are interviewing him?

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans requested an interview with Gannon, but it’s yet to be announced whether he’s agreed to it. Houston has a few young pieces who are building blocks for the franchise, such as Derek Stingley Jr.