Will Raheem Morris be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ name is being thrown around as several franchises look to fill their head coaching positions. Morris was formerly the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he may be re-entering that role in the coming season.

Who is Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris?

Morris began his career at Hofstra and Cornell before moving to the NFL, signing on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a defensive assistant in 2002. He worked his way up for a few years before joining Kansas State as their defensive coordinator in 2006. He returned to the Bucs and became Tampa’s head coach between 2009 and 2011, going 17-31 over three seasons.

He has since worked with the Washington Commanders as a defensive backs coach, with the Atlanta Falcons in a number of positions including assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, defensive coordinator, and interim head coach, and most recently, with the Rams as their DC. He helped lead Los Angeles to a Super Bowl win in the 2021-22 season. With rumors of Sean McVay stepping down after this season, Morris may be looking elsewhere at head coaching openings, although the Rams may want to promote him internally if McVay does end up leaving.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Morris has experience as an NFL head coach, and while that experience didn’t go as well as many would have hoped, it was a long time ago, and he’s spent some valuable years with several teams around the league since then. His Super Bowl-winning defense from last season does a lot of the talking for him, and he has experience on the offensive side of the ball, too, making him a unique candidate.

He was a pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach when the Falcons went to the Super Bowl after the 2016 season. Morris has also been in the league for two decades with just a single one-year NCAA break in there. He has more than proved his prowess on the defensive side of the ball, and his extensive experience in multiple position coaching roles would make him a good head coach.

Which teams are interviewing him?

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview Morris for their head coaching opening.