Report: Ravens LB Roquan Smith signs 5-year, $100 million extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed LB Roquan Smith to a 5-year, $100 million extension, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Smith was a top candidate for the team’s franchise tag this year, but the extension locks him up for the future and allows Baltimore to keep their tag open for another player.

Smith was acquired from the Chicago Bears at the 2022 trade deadline. Even though he played in only nine games with the Ravens, he was third on the team in tackles with 86. He had two sacks, three passes defended and one interception. He was in the final year of his rookie contract. This new deal will see him hit free agency again in 2028 when he is 31 years old.

If you include the stats that he also had with the Bears, Smith played in 17 games this season and finished with 169 tackles. That ranks as the third most in the entire league. He totaled 4.5 sacks and had six passes defended with three interceptions.