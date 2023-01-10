Report: Sean McVay letting staff interview elsewhere with future TBD

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s future will be at the forefront of the team’s offseason agenda. The Rams were eliminated from playoff contention and won’t be defending their Super Bowl title in any capacity. There were rumors last offseason that McVay was looking to retire from coaching and get into the broadcast booth. That could be likely if he gets a lucrative offer from a network to do announcing/analysis. With that in mind, he’s informed his staff that they can interview for other opportunities with other teams. That could be an indicator that McVay is leaning towards leaving the coaching ranks.

McVay is the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. He is about to turn 37 years old, so the idea of his retiring from coaching may seem a little early. McVay first joined a coaching staff in the NFL in 2008 when he was an offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He held the same position for the Washington Commanders in 2010 and by 2014, worked his way up to offensive coordinator. McVay took over as the Rams’ head coach in 2017 and was quickly named the AP NFL Coach of the Year that season. He currently has a 60-38 career coaching record and is coming off his only losing season so far.