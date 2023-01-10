Cardinals to try and trade WR DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to try and trade WR DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, per Jordan Schultz. He still has two years and 34.36 million left on his current contract. Hopkins is expected to ask for a restricted deal whether he remains in Arizona or joins a new team.

Hopkins played in nine games this season. He brought in 64 targets on 96 targets for 717 yards and three touchdowns. Hopkins dealt with injuries this season, as well as a revolving door at the quarterback position due to other injuries. He just wrapped up his 10th season in the NFL. Hopkins was previously traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals. He was acquired for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a future fourth-round pick. With three more seasons under his belt, it will be interesting to see what the Cardinals asking price is as they look to continue re-vamping their offense for the future.