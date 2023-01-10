Best landing spots for WR DeAndre Hopkins if Cardinals trade him

The Arizona Cardinals are going to have a new look to start the 2023 season. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is still expected to be recovering from his season-ending injury, and they will have a new head coach. The changes may not stop there, as it was reported on Tuesday that the Cardinals are going to look at trading WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Here are five teams that could use the veteran wideout.

The Packers seem to have found two solid young receivers in Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. The team is at an impasse this offseason with the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If they decide they want to try and woo the aging quarterback to stay, what better way than bringing in a reliable veteran wide receiver in Hopkins? He is currently under contract for two more years, and even if he re-structures the deal, it should help bridge the gap between Rodgers and whoever succeeds him at quarterback.

The Bears saw quarterback Justin Fields take a step forward in 2022. Unfortunately, it was on the ground and not in the passing game. His top wide receiver was Darnell Mooney, and the team acquired Chase Claypool at the trade deadline. At the very least, they should see what the asking price is going to be so that they can have their best receiving option since prime Brandon Marshall.

The Patriots continue to re-load in the backfield, but they haven’t taken as successful steps in ensuring the future of their wide receivers. I like Jakobi Meyers as much as the next person, but he doesn’t project as a WR1 in an NFL offense. New England could give Mac Jones the best receiving option that he has had in his short career if they bring in Hopkins.

The Giants were rumored to be in the Odell Beckham sweepstakes that never ended up happening. We are at the beginning of the playoffs, so he could still surface with a team since he made it clear he wanted another ring. New York is focused on the playoffs, but they are interested in bringing Daniel Jones back as their quarterback. They made the postseason with arguably the worst receiving corps in the league. Whether they stick with Jones or go a different route, Hopkins brings some security dependability to whoever ends up under center.

The last time the Titans picked up a veteran wide receiver, it was Robert Woods coming off an ACL injury. The time before that, Julio Jones played for a season and showed that his career was on a downswing. It is time that Tennessee fans got to have a veteran wideout to be excited about, and that could be paired with rookie Treylon Burks. Derrick Henry once again put the team on bis back this season, but it is time to start wondering how much he has left in the tank. Hopkins could help balance out the Titans’ offense as they look to bounce back in 2023 and beyond.