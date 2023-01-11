First ever player voted All-Pro First Team results

For the first time ever, the NFL has instituted a “Players All-Pro” team. This is different from the All-Pro teams that we are accustomed to in the past in that the players themselves are casting the votes for their peers. On Wednesday, the results for the very first NFLPA All-Pro Team were announced.
NFLPA All-Pro First Team
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Running back: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Wide Reciever: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings and Davante Adams, Raiders
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Left Tackle: Trent Williams, 49ers
Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles
EDGE: Nick Bosa, 49ers and Myles Garrett, Browns
Interior Defensive Lineman: Chris Jones, Chiefs and Aaron Darnold, Los Angeles Rams
Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Off-Ball Linebacker: Fred Warner, 49ers and Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos and Darius Slay, Eagles
Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong Safety: Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers
Kick Returner: Cordarelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons
Punt Returner: KaVonte Turpin, Cowboys
Core Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders and Justin Hardee, New York Jets
Kicker: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
Punter: Tommy Townsend, Chiefs
Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans