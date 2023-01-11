First ever player voted All-Pro First Team results

For the first time ever, the NFL has instituted a “Players All-Pro” team. This is different from the All-Pro teams that we are accustomed to in the past in that the players themselves are casting the votes for their peers. On Wednesday, the results for the very first NFLPA All-Pro Team were announced.

NFLPA All-Pro First Team

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running back: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide Reciever: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings and Davante Adams, Raiders

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Left Tackle: Trent Williams, 49ers

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles

EDGE: Nick Bosa, 49ers and Myles Garrett, Browns

Interior Defensive Lineman: Chris Jones, Chiefs and Aaron Darnold, Los Angeles Rams

Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Off-Ball Linebacker: Fred Warner, 49ers and Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos and Darius Slay, Eagles

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong Safety: Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

Kick Returner: Cordarelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

Punt Returner: KaVonte Turpin, Cowboys

Core Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders and Justin Hardee, New York Jets

Kicker: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Chiefs

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans