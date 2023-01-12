Will David Shaw be an NFL head coach in 2023?

David Shaw’s long tenure at Stanford ended this past fall when he stepped down as head coach following a disappointing 2022 campaign. But that doesn’t mean he’s done coaching for good as his name has been floated around as a potential candidate for a few NFL jons in this coaching cycle.

Below, we’ll take a look at whether or not he will get a chance as a head coach next season.

Who is former Stanford head coach David Shaw?

Shaw had spent the last 15 years of his coaching career at Stanford, serving as the Cardinal’s offensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh for three seasons before taking over as head coach in 2010. Through 12 seasons as the head man in Palo Alto, CA, he became the winningest head coach in program history with a 96-54 record. Maintaining the program’s status as a national title contender in the early 2010’s, he won at least 10 games in five of his first six seasons and led Stanford to three Pac-12 championships.

Why would he make a good head coach?

One may look at his run at Stanford and try to fit him in the college head coach box, but he has extensive coaching experience in the NFL. Prior to to Stanford, Shaw spent a nearly decade as an assistant in the NFL, getting his break as a quality control guy with the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders before being promoted as the quarterbacks coach of the Raiders in 2001. He would go on to serve as the QB/WR’s coach with the Baltimore Ravens for the next few years before linking up with Harbaugh in the college ranks.

That experience allowed for him to take a more NFL-style approach in molding his Stanford teams later on and as a result, the Cardinal program quietly became a pro factory. The most notable draftees under his watch were Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey but you’ll also find the likes of Zach Ertz, Andrus Peat, Dalton Schultz, Davis Mills, and several others on his resume.

Which teams are interviewing him?

Update 1/12- Shaw reportedly interviewed with the Broncos on Wednesday for their head coaching vacancy. This doesn’t come as a surprise considering the heavy Stanford connections in the Broncos organization between John Elway, the Walton-Penner ownership group, and former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, who is also part of the ownership group. That familiarity with the head honchos of the organization could afford him some job security and he’ll have the connections to form a pretty nice staff.

The development of offensive linemen, running backs and tight ends, was his specialty at Stanford and that could help curb some of the deficiencies of an aging Russell Wilson in Denver.