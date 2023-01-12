Will Thomas Brown be an NFL head coach in 2023?

The NFL offseason has begun for the majority of teams. While the playoffs are getting started, there are also multiple coaching searches already underway. There is always a wide range of coaches and assistants that get requested for interviews. One name being floated around is current Los Angeles Rams tight end coach Thomas Brown.

Who is Rams assistant head coach/TE coach Thomas Brown?

Brown played his college football at Georgia and was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. His NFL career never got off the ground as he suffered an injury in the preseason that sidelined him for his entire rookie year. He was waived before his second season and then spent his final two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

He bounced around college as a new coach, mainly focusing on running backs from 2011 to 2019. He joined the Rams in 2020 as their running backs coach. In 2021 he held the same position and added assistant head coach to his resume. Brown switched things up in 2022, taking over as the tight ends coach while still retaining his assistant head coach role.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Brown would be the lastest product from the Sean McVay coaching tree. He has only been in the NFL for three seasons and hasn’t yet held a coordinator position. The one constant from his many stops in his career has been an ability to connect with his players and see results. Brown would likely be a fine head coach, but I expect him to achieve the position in a few years and not in 2023.

While making the rounds in college, he coached Melvin Gordon, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Kevin Harris and Gus Edwards, who have all since played in the NFL.

Which teams are interviewing him?

With McVay’s future with the Rams uncertain, he has given his coaches permission to interview around the league. The Texans are reportedly seeking a young head coach that can grow with a young team, per Tom Pelissero. Brown could bring a breath of fresh air to a stagnant Houston team that is needing a spark in 2023 and beyond.