Denver Broncos to conduct in-person interview with Sean Payton

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Denver Broncos will officially conduct an in-person interview with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton next Tuesday in Los Angeles. The news comes just a five days after the Broncos requested and received permission to interview the Super Bowl winning head coach.

Payton officially stepped down as Saints head coach following the 2021 season but many predicted it wouldn’t be too long before he ended up back on the sidelines of another organization. The Miami Dolphins reportedly tried to acquire his services last offseason, but those plans were blown up by the Brian Flores lawsuit and they were subsequently docked a first-round draft pick for impermissible contact with the head coach. Payton would ultimately spend the 2022 NFL season doing broadcast work for Fox.

As for the Broncos, they would still have to pay a hefty price to potentially bring Payton in as the replacement for failed one-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Saints still own the rights to the head coach and Denver would most likely have to conduct some form of trade involving future draft picks.