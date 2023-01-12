Will Ejiro Evero be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Even though the NFL playoffs are getting underway, the NFL’s coaching carousel has already begun. Teams with coaching openings are beginning to request interviews with coaches and coordinators around the league. Current Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is already having his name thrown around.

Who is Broncos DC Ejiro Evero?

Evero played his college ball at UC Davis and then went undrafted in 2004. His NFL career never got off the ground as he was only in the league for a season with the then-Oakland Raiders and only on their practice squad.

He wasted little time getting into coaching as he returned to UC Davis as an assistant coach from 2005-2006. Evero got his first taste of NFL coaching with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach from 2007 to 2009. He then joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and worked as a quality control coach, offensive assistant and defensive assistant from 2011-2015.

Evero spent one season with the Green Bay Packers as their defensive quality control coach in 2016. He then went to the Los Angeles Rams as their safeties coach from 2017-2020 and then their secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. Finally, Evero took over as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2022.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Evero is a solid mix of experience with youth. While he has been involved in NFL coaching circles since 2007, he is still only 42 years old. He would be a defensive-minded head coach and could completely give an offensive coordinator the reigns to that side of the ball. Despite the Broncos’ struggles in the 2022 season, their defense remained one of the better units in the league.

Which teams are interviewing him?

It makes sense that Evero is getting an interview with his current team. He was successful as their defensive coordinator and helped his defense retain its stature even after they traded away Bradley Chubb. Evero likely already has a relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson, but the promoting of the team’s defensive coordinator would help Evero bring in an offensive coordinator to handle the play calling on offense while he focuses on the team as a whole and the defense.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts interviewed Evero on Thursday, per Adam Schefter. Indy’s defense was solid this season, ranking No. 14 in efficiency. Their offense was a dumpster fire, so Evero’s plan for the offense would be the big question in the interview room. Who would be his offensive coordinator and who would be his quarterbacks coach? He’s a strong defensive mind and his Broncos defense finished No. 10 in efficiency.