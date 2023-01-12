Will Jerod Mayo be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo played a major part in the team’s second dynasty run during the 2010’s and has served as the team’s inside linebackers coach since 2019. The former Pro Bowler has developed a stellar reputation around the league and has quickly risen as a future head coaching candidate.

Below, we’ll take a look at whether or not he will get a chance as a head coach next season.

Who is Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo?

Mayo broke into the League with the Pats in 2008 and was voted unanimously as the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. He remained a consistent force through his eight-year career with the organization, earning two Pro Bowl trips, an All-Pro selection, and played a part in the team’s victory in Super Bowl 49.

Three years after his retirement, he returned to New England as the team’s inside linebackers coach in 2019 and has been a rising star in the coaching ranks ever since.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Mayo has played a huge role in the Patriots maintaining a strong defense for the past few seasons, which has kept them as a playoff contender in the post-Tom Brady era. This year, the unit created tons of havoc with 30 turnovers and a league-high seven defensive touchdowns.

As Richie Whitt of Patriots Country pointed out, Mayo has also been heavily involved in play-calling process on defense, a responsibility he had during his playing days with the organization. That level of skill and situational awareness is vital for a head coach and it’s no wonder why teams are looking to pry him away for New England. He interviewed for the Denver Broncos vacancy last year and the Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview him for their defensive coordinator position this year. Any other organization should give him a serious look at the big job.

Which teams are interviewing him?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Panthers have requested permission to interview Mayo for their head coaching vacancy. The Panthers’ defense came away with just 10 interceptions as a team this season, ranking toward the bottom of the League. Mayo could turn that around and make the unit one of the most opportunistic groups in the NFL.

As is the case with first-year head coaches, there is a question of who he’d bring on as part of his staff in Carolina. And then there’s the huge quarterback question and whether or not they’d keep Sam Darnold or pursue a prospect in the NFL Draft.