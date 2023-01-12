Patriots announce they are in negotiations to keep Jerod Mayo on staff

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is a rising head coaching commodity in the NFL and the franchise is doing what it can to keep him in Foxborough, MA.

The Patriots announced on Thursday that they are in negotiations to keep Mayo on staff long term. This came just hours after the news that the Carolina Panthers had requested permission to fill their open head coaching vacancy. The team also announced that it will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week.

The former All-Pro linebacker for the organization has played a huge role in the Patriots maintaining a strong defense for the past few seasons, which has kept them as a playoff contender in the post-Tom Brady era. This year, the unit created tons of havoc with 30 turnovers and a league-high seven defensive touchdowns. Mayo been heavily involved in the play-calling process on defense, a responsibility he had during his playing days with the organization. It’s not a surprise that the organization wants to keep him around.

It’s a bit out of the ordinary for an organization to publicly announce that it is in negotiations with a sitting assistant coach. One could perhaps speculate the Patriots are officially enacting a succession plan for head coach Bill Belichick’s retirement in the future.