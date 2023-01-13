Will Bubba Ventrone be an NFL head coach in 2023?

With the regular season finished, NFL head coaching searches are beginning in earnest for franchises that didn’t make the playoffs. As various teams conduct interviews to fill their new openings, we’re taking a look at the candidates for the jobs.

Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator and former NFLer Bubba Ventrone is in talks for head coaching interviews. Let’s take a look at what he brings to the table.

Who is special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone?

Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone played safety at Villanova in the early 2000s and was picked up by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He had two stints with the Pats, and played with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers at various points before joining New England’s coaching staff in 2015 as a special teams assistant. He had played with the offensive, defensive, and special teams units during his time in the NFL.

During his time in New England, the Patriots won Super Bowl LI, and he was signed on by the Colts shortly afterwards as special teams coordinator.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Ventrone has no experience as a head coach, but he’s been with the Colts’ program for five years and was a key advisor to the inexperienced Jeff Saturday in the back half of Indianapolis’ 2022 season. As a special teams coach, he knows just about every player in the room, and has experience working with guys on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

His work under Bill Belichick and his consistency in highly-ranked special teams units are two marks in his favor. He seems to be well-liked by the Colts roster, as well, which isn’t a necessary qualification, but is an important trait to consider.

Which teams are interviewing him?

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are staying in-house in this interview as they consider promoting Ventrone to the head position. His time with the Colts’ special teams unit has produced consistent success (his units were ranked in the top five for four of his five years as a special teams coordinator), and while he’s young, he’s a former player and a beloved figure in the organization. If they’re looking for a fresh start, Ventrone could be the pick.